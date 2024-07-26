Algorand Price Reaches $0.14 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $33.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00041435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,863,613 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

