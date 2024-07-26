Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $328.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $330.50.

Get Align Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $226.05 on Thursday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.