Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70, RTT News reports. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 490,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,595. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after buying an additional 90,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

