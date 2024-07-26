Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70, RTT News reports. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.
Alkermes Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ALKS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 490,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,595. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after buying an additional 90,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
