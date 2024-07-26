Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.150-7.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.15-7.30 EPS.
Shares of Allegion stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.14. 359,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91.
In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
