Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.62

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

ATST stock opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. Alliance Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 980 ($12.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,264 ($16.35). The company has a market cap of £3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,212.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,195.36.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.