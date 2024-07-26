Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.62

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
ATST stock opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. Alliance Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 980 ($12.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,264 ($16.35). The company has a market cap of £3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,212.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,195.36.
Alliance Trust Company Profile
