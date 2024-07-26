AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 27977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AB shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $4,192,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.