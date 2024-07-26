Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ALSN traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

