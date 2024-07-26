Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.00094.
Alpha Services and Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Alpha Services and stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,045. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.