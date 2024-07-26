Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.00094.

Alpha Services and Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alpha Services and stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,045. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.