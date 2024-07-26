Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.
Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.
