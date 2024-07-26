Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $183.10 and last traded at $183.30. Approximately 9,418,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 42,351,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 136,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,010,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $581,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 89,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

