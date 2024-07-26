Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,271,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 812,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,195,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

