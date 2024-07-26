Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $101.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.67.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMED

Amedisys Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.75 on Thursday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.