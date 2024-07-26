American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.19

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 21917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 150.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

