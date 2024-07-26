American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $117.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

