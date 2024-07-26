American International Group Inc. Sells 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,385,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,031,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,994,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,459.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,724.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,615.63. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,695.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

