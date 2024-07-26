American International Group Inc. Sells 5,950 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,777,000 after acquiring an additional 108,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,322,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,950,000 after purchasing an additional 44,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,278 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,476,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 252,408 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

FYBR opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.44.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

