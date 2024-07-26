Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,607. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $449.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

