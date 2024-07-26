Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading Up 1.3%

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 16,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 46,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $81.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 113,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

