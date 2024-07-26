AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 108.9% in July

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the June 30th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AMREP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AXR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. AMREP has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
