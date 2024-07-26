Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $64,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.77.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.