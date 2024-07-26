Analysts Set Expectations for NextEra Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 880,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,491,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

