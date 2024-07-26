Analysts Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) PT at $15.29

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNB

F.N.B. Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.