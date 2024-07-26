Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $46.60

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

