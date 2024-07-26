Analyzing ResMed (NYSE:RMD) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ResMed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 20.91% 24.43% 15.70% Sensus Healthcare 14.70% 9.76% 8.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Sensus Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $4.22 billion 6.85 $897.56 million $6.51 30.27 Sensus Healthcare $24.41 million 4.21 $490,000.00 $0.29 21.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

55.0% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ResMed and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 5 6 0 2.55 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 1 3.33

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $203.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.13%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.49%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than ResMed.

Volatility & Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

ResMed beats Sensus Healthcare on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME) to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies; and MEDIFOX DAN's software solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and Transdermal Infusion system, a biophysical alternative to infuse high weight molecule modalities into the dermis for medical and aesthetic purposes without the use of needles. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Further, the company distributes laser devices, which includes applications for hair removal, vascular lesions, acne treatment, skin toning, and skin rejuvenation, as well as epidermal pigment removal for spots, freckles, and tattoos. It markets its products primarily to private dermatology practices, and radiation oncologists in both private and hospital settings. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.