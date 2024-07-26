AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.85) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANAB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $59,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

