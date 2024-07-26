Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Up 21.7%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 230,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 50,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.
About Angkor Resources
Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.
