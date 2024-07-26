Ankr Price Hits $0.0308 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $308.40 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,850.32 or 1.00009850 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006814 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000826 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02990542 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $10,384,645.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

