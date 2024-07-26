AON (NYSE:AON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AONGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

AON stock traded up $23.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.63. 3,070,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

