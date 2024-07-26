Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

AON Price Performance

AON traded up $24.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,328. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.99 and its 200-day moving average is $302.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.16). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

