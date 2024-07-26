Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 543,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,481,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

