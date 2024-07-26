Apollo Currency Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.88 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $3.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00042462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

