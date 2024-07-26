Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,435 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Appian were worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Performance

Appian stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,181,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,495,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,673,036.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,181,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,495,647 shares in the company, valued at $261,673,036.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 966,568 shares of company stock valued at $31,464,952. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APPN

Appian Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.