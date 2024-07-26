AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AptarGroup also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.38-1.46 EPS.

AptarGroup Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ATR traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.59. The stock had a trading volume of 562,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $151.73.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.