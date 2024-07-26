Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $380,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 693,608 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.91. 1,108,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,425. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.