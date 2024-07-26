Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,470. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

