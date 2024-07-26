Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Raised to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of ASC opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 182,650 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 696,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 134,233 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $2,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

