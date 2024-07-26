argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $540.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $480.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $490.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $607.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $535.37.

argenx Stock Up 4.7 %

argenx stock opened at $486.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 0.64. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $532.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that argenx will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of argenx by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

