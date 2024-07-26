argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $560.00 at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $519.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.32.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $6.54 on Friday, hitting $492.87. 243,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -87.08 and a beta of 0.64. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $532.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that argenx will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in argenx by 35.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in argenx by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 8.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

