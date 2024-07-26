Ark Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $74.39 million and $32.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001557 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001183 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,387,518 coins and its circulating supply is 182,387,558 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.