ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.47 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -399.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ARR. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

