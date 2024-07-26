Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $267.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.27.

NYSE:AJG traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.02. 149,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $214.13 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

