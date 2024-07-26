Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 4.5%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 27,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 357,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Aston Bay Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

Insider Activity at Aston Bay

In other news, Director Thomas David Ullrich purchased 434,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,910.00. 7.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

