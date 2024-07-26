AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) to Issue GBX 77.60 Dividend

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 77.60 ($1.00) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at £121.66 ($157.35) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,461 ($122.36) and a 1 year high of £127.04 ($164.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,865.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of £112.83.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.92) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($142.27) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.53 ($136.49).

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.