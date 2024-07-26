Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. National Bank Financial upgraded Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins cut Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.43.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$3.30 and a 12 month high of C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$311.12 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.