Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The stock traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 3629201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATH

Insider Transactions at Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.