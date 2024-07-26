Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.92

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$5.48. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 2,438,651 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

