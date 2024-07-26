Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Raised to $46.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,723,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

