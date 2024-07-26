ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76, Zacks reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. ATN International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,107. ATN International has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Prior acquired 10,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,397,756.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

