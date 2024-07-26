AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.01. 30,780,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,790,621. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.