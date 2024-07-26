AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.01. 30,780,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,790,621. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

