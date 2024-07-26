AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

